UTRGV hosts ‘harvest’ on U.S. Consulate

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held a History Harvest event Saturday at the school library where members of the community documented history for an upcoming exhibit titled “The U.S. Consulate in Matamoros: 195 years in Northern Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley.”

The event was hosted by the Library Special Collections and Archives, which scanned the documents the community took such as letters and newspaper clips to preserve them digitally.

“Today we are hosting a history harvest to try and capture information about the history of the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros. It is the oldest U.S. Consulate in Mexico,” Shannon Pensa, access services librarian at UTRGV, said. “We think it’s important because first of all, it’s the first one. It plays a significant role in the history of this region. The first consul came to Matamoros between 1823 and 1825, so, it actually predates the establishment of Brownsville as a city and the consulate played a key role in the history of the Civil War and Valley history up into current times.”

Pensa said they are also looking to interview people who may have stories to share about the consulate to document it for the online exhibit. She said it is important for people to understand that the library is not taking any items from the community, they are just scanning them to preserve them.

“The key thing to understand about a history harvest is that we actually are not trying to take the materials from the community. We are actually looking to preserve those materials through digitalization,” she said. “So, if someone has a photograph or a letter they found was significant to the Consul’s history; they can contact us and we will make arrangements to scan the materials and then eventually we will be creating a digital exhibit, so an online exhibit of things related to the history of the consulate.”

For more information, email Pensa at shannon.pensa@utrgv.edu. They are accepting photographs, letters, videos and stories related.

The University Library Special Collections and Archives plays a critical role in the commitment of UTRGV to academic excellence in a balanced program of research and service. The collections provide documentation which supports the research of the history, development, traditions and activities of South Texas and northeastern Mexico.

