UTRGV HalloFlute Concert presents music of the season

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Flautistas Ensemble will present its ninth annual HalloFlute Concert, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Performing Arts Center, UTRGV Edinburg Campus, and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

Admission is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to present our annual holiday concert with music to match the season,” said Dr. Krista Jobson, associate professor of flute in the UTRGV College of Fine Arts. “We invite the public to come to the concert dressed in costume. We’ll have candy for all, as well as prizes for the best costume in the audience and on stage.”

The 19 members of the UTRGV flute ensemble will be joined on stage by high school flutists and members of the UTRGV Guitar Ensemble. Some of the selections they will perform include the classic October selections, “A Night on Bald Mountain” and “Danse Macabre.”

The first HalloFlute concert was held nine years ago. Jobson has built this UTRGV tradition with the support of several local high school band directors, some of which are her former students.

“This is one of the many outreach events we host at the UTRGV School of Music,” she said. “We are excited to welcome high school flutists to join us and get the experience of playing at UTRGV with the college flutists. We want it to be a really fun opportunity for them.”

The concert is part of the Patron of the Arts Performance and Membership series of the UTRGV School of Music.

Patron of the Arts was created in 1984 to provide the community and students with opportunities for learning and enrichment by attending live events by professional guest musicians, as well as visual artists. Patron of the Arts also provides a venue to showcase the talent of the UTRGV faculty and student in performances by the School of Music.

For more information about the Patron of the Arts, visit http://patron.utrgv.edu/