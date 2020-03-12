UTRGV extends Spring Break, switches to online only

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley extended Spring Break by one week, and when students return March 23 instruction will be online only.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey made the announcement Thursday afternoon via email. He said classes will continue in the online-only format until further notice and that revised end-of-semester and finals dates would be shared soon. Classes that were already in an online format will also have Spring Break extended by one week.

The announcement made these additional points:

>> Accelerated online programs will continue as normal and will not be affected by the extended Spring Break.

>> Should special accommodations be needed, students should contact their instructor.

>> Although the situation is being evaluated, the university plans to operate its campuses as normal during the week of March 16-20 and until further notice.

>> UTRGV faculty and staff should report to work as normal. Social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be arranged where possible.

Meanwhile, the Brownsville Independent School District on Thursday canceled travel for school activities outside the Region One Educational Service Center but left in place athletic and other events in the region, which stretches from here to Laredo.

BISD made the decision following a conference call Thursday afternoon among Region One superintendents, health and other officials. BISD canceled all student travel outside of Region One, canceling as well events involving incoming travel from beyond Region One.

The district decided to allow student travel for events within Region One because there are no active cases of coronavirus within that area, interim district spokesman Alfonso Gutierrez Jr. said

BISD posted a notice on its website and Facebook pages saying that Spring Break next week will not be extended an extra week. Classes are to resume on Monday, March 23.

Elsewhere, the Los Fresnos school district suspended athletic events at the high school and middle school level.

In a news release, the district said it was taking a proactive stance in postponing upcoming student field trips until further notice

“We have been in contact with the City of Los Fresnos administration to coordinate schedules such as Little League and the Boys’ and Girls’ Club,” Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar stated. “We have also been in contact with the UIL regarding all UIL events.”

Athletic events that have been suspended include baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis and powerlifting. Scheduled practices will continue.

The Falcons baseball team will not participate in the P-SJ-A Mike Rodriguez Tournament this weekend. A district game against Harlingen March 19 has been postponed. The Lady Falcons softball game against Harlingen South Friday has been postponed. Non-district games at home March 16-18 have been canceled, the release said.

Salazar said that the district will continue to evaluate the situation regarding competitions during Spring Break March 16-20, when campuses and offices will be closed.

