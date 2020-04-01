UTRGV, City address drive-thru testing

The City of Brownsville held a live conference on its Facebook page where Public Health Director Art Rodriguez, City Commissioner Dr. Rose Gowen and Dr. Michael Dobbs from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley talked about the coronavirus and drive-thru testing being conducted by the city and the university on Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez said the drive-thrus are a national trend to identify COVID-19 numbers in many cities in Texas and that so far the city has tested over 300 people. He said Brownsville is very fortunate to have two drive-thru locations available for the community because for every positive case there is a coefficient value of three other people that can expand the virus exponentially.

“So you take three positives that we had, with the coefficient of three, so you’re at nine and then nine to that coefficient of three and you’re at 27 and then 27 times three; so that number just grows exponentially and without that drive-thru you wouldn’t be able to capture many of these instances where people perhaps would not have the means to get themselves tested,” he said.

Rodriguez said they are following the criteria placed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify high-risk individuals who need to get tested. He said COVID-19 is a high risk for people who have certain symptoms and are in certain age groups and they try to get those people tested in the fastest manner possible. To see if you qualify for a test, visit btxcares.com.

“Just to remind the public that we know COVID tends to affect all ages but we know that those particularly above the age of 60 tend to have more critical needs,” he said. “The young people who may not show as many symptoms they are also important because they could be carriers out in the community and not be aware, so there’s two primary factors that we use the CDC criteria and we also try to identify travel, especially given the time of the year that we have a lot of spring break activity.”

Dobbs echoed the sentiment and said testing is vitally important to be able to understand and reduce the impact of this pandemic at the local and regional level. He said without testing they’re kind of working in the dark.

He added UTRGV is also only doing the drive-thru tests on individuals who meet the criteria supplied by the CDC and endorsed by the State Health Department. To see if you meet the requirements for a test, call 1 (833) 887-4863.

“During the present time we are not charging anyone for testing, we are not even billing the insured, I do want you to know that when we do have a positive test from our UTRGV lab, we automatically send that to our commercial lab for confirmation and that actually for the uninsured it’s on us,” he said.

Gowen said the entire city commission in Brownsville understands the coronavirus is a pandemic of a virus that the world has never seen before. She said drive-thru testing in this community is vital for the high percentage of uninsured individuals.

“It’s a pandemic of a virus that the world has never seen before, so we are all struggling to understand the virus but also develop, what are the protocols that we should have? What are the treatments that we should have?’ and experts all over the world are working hard to establish that,” she said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com