UTRGV celebrates the new school year with a parade and picnic

International students, staff and the music band “Halcones” from Preparatoria Ricardo Flores Magón in Matamoros made their way through the Brownsville campus on Tuesday in a parade of flags to celebrate a new school year at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The international meet and greet consists of a parade of flags from more than 59 countries, representing the nationalities that are at UTRGV. The parade started at the Main Courtyard and ended at the Student Union Lawn while the band plays popular songs such as “Mordidita” by Ricky Martin.

“This is the second year that we invite “Banda Halcones” from Preparatoria Ricardo Flores Magón because we want to show the support of UTRGV with the high schools, schools and universities from Matamoros,” Samantha Lopez director of International Admissions and Student Services said. “It is our sister city so Mexico is very important, it is the number one population of international students at UTRGV.”

After the parade, students gathered at the Gran Salón to celebrate the “Picnic with the President,” an annual tradition where UTRGV President Guy Bailey along with other university officials serve students hamburgers and hot dogs.

“We are feeding them because this is their home and it is just a way for me to meet them, to greet them and to welcome them here,” Bailey said. “I love doing this; I’ve done this at every university I’ve been at since 2006. It is a highlight of the year for me.”

Also at the event was Patricia McHatton, executive vice president for Academic Affairs, Student Success and P-16 integration; Chasse Conque, UTRGV vice president and director of Athletics; Parwinder Grewal, executive vice president of Research and Graduate Studies, among many others.

“Good luck to all the students, we are very excited to have them here and we have more students than last year, so, we are excited about that,” Grewal said. “There are many new opportunities for students as well, so welcome to all.”

UTRGV’s enrollment is the highest it’s ever been with a total of 29,421 students. Of that number, 3,629 are graduate students. Last year, the university had an enrollment of 28,489 students.

“We have 250 new graduate students since last year,” Grewal said. “Graduate students, we have so much going on for you, new opportunities, new programs, new professional development opportunities and many more things.”

This semester, the university welcomed new UTRGV vice president and director of Athletics, Conque, who moved to the Valley on Saturday. He said he is very excited for this upcoming school year at UTRGV and he hopes students will support the sport games this fall.

“It’s been an unbelievable first few days, our family got here on Saturday and I had the chance to attend our first soccer match Saturday night,” Conque said. “Unbelievable coaches, phenomenal student athletes and I’m really looking forward to the year and the excitement and enthusiasm on both campuses right now is really quite an all time high. With the excitement and enthusiasm of the new year, I wish everybody the best of luck in their studies and extra curricular activities. I really hope they come out and support the Vaqueros this fall.”

McHatton said she wishes students the best year possible and that there are good things to come at UTRGV.

“I wish them the best year possible; I think this is going to be an amazing year. At the start of the semester this is always a wonderful way to do it, so, good things to come.”

