USAF jazz ensemble to give free concert Wednesday

Dimensions In Blue, the United States Air Force Band of the West’s jazz ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Southmost College Performing Arts Center.

The Band of the West Jazz Ensemble generates a unique excitement through performances of America’s original art form, jazz, according to promotional information provided by the Air Force.

As one of the Air Force’s finest and most versatile big bands, Dimensions in Blue features 14 of the country’s most talented musicians. The band tours over 30,000 miles and entertains more than a million people each year.

The USAF Band of the West, of which Dimensions in Blue is a part, has a long lineage in the United States Air Force.

The band was created on Oct. 1, 1941 at Moffett Field, California and moved to Enid Army Airfield soon after. With the birth of the United States Air Force in 1947, the band moved to what eventually became Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

The title “Band of the West” was used for years until May 1, 1997 when it was granted official status.

In 2011, the USAF Band of the West was awarded its sixth Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence for Military Concert Bands. The band received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for the ninth time in 2012 due to its exemplary contributions to Air Force recruiting and community relations programs.

Air Force bands inspire immediate, positive, and long-lasting impressions of the United States Air Force and the United States of America in the hearts and minds of its audiences. Performing worldwide, its musicians honor, inspire and connect, reaching over six million listeners at over five thousand live and televised events each year.