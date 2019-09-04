US watchdog: Separated migrant children suffered trauma - Brownsville Herald: Local News

US watchdog: Separated migrant children suffered trauma

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:29 am

US watchdog: Separated migrant children suffered trauma Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to a government watchdog report Wednesday. The chaotic reunification process only added to their ordeal.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report in advance of the official release.

The children, many already distressed in their home countries or by their journey, showed more fear, feelings of abandonment and post-traumatic stress symptoms than children who were not separated, according to a report from the inspector general's office in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Some cried inconsolably. Others believed their parents had abandoned them and were angry and confused. "Other children expressed feelings of fear or guilt and became concerned for their parents' welfare," according to the report.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

