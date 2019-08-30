US: 6-month-old migrant baby recovering in hospital - Brownsville Herald: Local News

US: 6-month-old migrant baby recovering in hospital

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 3:26 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 6-month-old migrant girl who was hospitalized after being taken across the border in the Rio Grande Valley illegally has improved to stable condition.

The baby was airlifted Saturday to a hospital in Corpus Christi and listed in critical condition. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that the infant had been upgraded and transferred to a hospital in Houston.

CBP says the child was placed in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which typically holds children unaccompanied by a parent.

The baby’s father was sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CBP says he has a “criminal history,” one of the grounds border authorities can still use to separate a parent and child. CBP did not specify the father’s past convictions

Six children have died in the last year after being detained by the Border Patrol.

Posted in on Friday, August 30, 2019 3:26 pm.

