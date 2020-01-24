UPDATE: Water line break repaired in Boca Chica Boulevard area

UPDATE: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says the water main break has been repaired and water has been restored to customers.
Brownsville Public Utilities Board this morning is reporting an emergency water line repair in the area of Boca Chica Boulevard between Texas Avenue and Paredes Line Boulevard.
BPUB estimates that the repair will take about four hours to repair, according to a spokesman, who said water service will be unavailable for customers in the area until the repair is complete.
BPUB said a contractor struck a water line during construction on Boca Chica.