UPDATE: Water line break repaired in Boca Chica Boulevard area - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

UPDATE: Water line break repaired in Boca Chica Boulevard area

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 10:59 am

UPDATE: Water line break repaired in Boca Chica Boulevard area By Steve Clark Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

UPDATE: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says the water main break has been repaired and water has been restored to customers.

_____

Brownsville Public Utilities Board this morning is reporting an emergency water line repair in the area of Boca Chica Boulevard between Texas Avenue and Paredes Line Boulevard.

BPUB estimates that the repair will take about four hours to repair, according to a spokesman, who said water service will be unavailable for customers in the area until the repair is complete.

BPUB said a contractor struck a water line during construction on Boca Chica.

Posted in on Friday, January 24, 2020 10:59 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]