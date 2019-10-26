Unleashed: Two dogs join K9 units at BISD

Two key members of the Brownsville Independent School District Police and Security Services Department have joined the force as key players in the ongoing battle against illegal drugs.

BISD took delivery two months ago on Aggy, a female German Shepherd, who has been training up to active duty with her handler, Officer Joe Galvan, since then. The district took delivery Oct. 14 on Pike, a male Belgian Malinois. His handler is Juan Garza.

Aggy and Pike are both from Europe and 1 to 1½ years old, nine-year veteran handler Ray Nieto said. Nieto is the department’s trainer, who shows the newer handlers how to get the most out of their dogs.

Smokie, the 3-year-old Springer Spaniel who was Galvan’s previous dog, recently retired and is being replaced by Pike. Garza is a new handler who recently joined the K9 division.

Each handler and their dog constitute a K9 unit. Nieto said the bonding process begins the minute the dog arrives here.

The division includes four teams: Nieto and Zeus, Garza and Pike, Galvan and Aggy, and 15-year veteran Officer Jaime Davalos and his black Labrador retriever Ruger.

“A lot of it has to do with attitude,” Galvan said of what it takes to be a handler. “You’ve got to have the right attitude to get along with the K9. “Once Smokie officially retires she will become part of the family, my personal family at home, and Pike will take over.”

The dogs’ main duty is detecting narcotics and keeping the district drug free, an ongoing concern for BISD. Nieto said there are three main tasks: showing presence, conducting K9 sweeps, and making the community aware of the dangers of drugs.

“In an overall sense our job is to provide a safe learning environment for our children here in the district. We do hold presentations for students and teachers as well as parents. … The schools and the parents can request these presentations at any time” Galvan said.

One such presentation took place Wednesday during a parental academy at department headquarters, Officer Cindy Paz said, adding that the academy covered a wide array of topics with which the district wants parents to be aware.

Nieto said drug dog handlers are required to kennel their dog at home in a fenced area. Each officer’s patrol unit is equipped with a removable insert kennel to cage in the back seat area.

Garza said drug-detecting dogs are trained to alert passively, meaning they will lie down if it’s a low find, and or sit down or stand if it’s a medium or high find. The dogs are able to detect the drugs because of their keen sense of smell.

“One of the things I have to work on is reading her,” Garza said.

Meanwhile Aggy has already scored her first live find, a baggie of marijuana concealed inside a case in a student’s backpack at a high school. Random K9 sweeps are an ongoing phenomenon at all BISD schools, elementary, middle and high schools.

“We’re always doing random sweeps,” Nieto said. “Once they find something they get praised and rewarded for what they do.”

The reward is a chew toy that the dogs seem to just love.

