Uniting against hunger: Program targets families impacted by pandemic

The massive loss of jobs and income due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic means more and more families are having a hard time just getting enough to eat.

In response, the United Way of Southern Cameron County has dedicated substantial resources to the rapid roll-out of the new program United Against Hunger. UWSCC President and CEO Traci Wickett said the first distribution of funds from the program, which launched Tuesday, was in the form of a grant to the Brownsville Wellness Coalition to give out fresh-market produce bags to food-insecure families for the rest of the growing seasons.

The second, and costlier, initiative through United Against Hunger is to pay newly jobless food service workers to prepare, package and distribute meals and emergency food bags at Good Neighbor Settlement House, 1254 E. Tyler St. in Brownsville, she said. Wickett said in an email on April 8 that the demand for food bags and meals is increasing exponentially.

“In the past week, Good Neighbor has doubled the number of meals served and bags distributed, and the real tsunami is just beginning,” she said. “We are hiring the workers today, all of whom have been furloughed from their restaurant jobs.”

Wickett said Thursday morning that she expected the workers to be deployed at Good Neighbor that day, and that produce was also being distributed Thursday. The fact that the workers bring strong food-service skills should boost productivity at GNSH and allow the administrative staff to go back to administrating, she said.

“We are hoping this model works and will help GNSH deal with the overwhelming demand for food — a demand that is likely to grow day by day,” Wickett said.

In a recent email to the city manager’s office, she described the fast launch of the program as “building this plane while we’re flying it.”

The Brownsville Community Foundation voted unanimously on Tuesday to contribute $15,000 to United Against Hunger, Wickett said, noting that her organization considers BCF a partner in the initiative. UWSCC has also created a web page that allows members of the community to donate and “join the fight,” she said. The page can be found here www.unitedwayrgv.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=9 and can also be accessed through the UWSCC main website, unitedwayrgv.org.

