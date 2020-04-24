United Against Hunger: Hundreds receive food bags amid COVID-19 crisis

United Way of Southern Cameron County held its first “United Against Hunger” event where they handed out food bags to more than 1,000 community members Friday at the Southmost Public Library.

Hundreds of cars started to line up from the Southmost Public Library all the way to International Boulevard and Washington Street with some of them waiting since 6 a.m. to receive the food. Wearing face coverings, hundreds of residents on foot were also seen waiting in line outside the library as organizers directed them to enter in small groups.

“The need for food has been growing exponentially for the last four or five weeks and we saw a start early on with the demand at the Pantry and the Soup Kitchen at Good Neighbor and from that, we were able to figure out that we were not going to be able to fix this problem one pantry at a time, although we did add capacity to the Pantry and at the Soup Kitchen by hiring furloughed restaurant workers to get a lot more work done faster so that they could meet the demand. But it was obvious to us that we had to do mass distributions,” President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Southern Cameron County Traci Wickett said.

The event is in partnership with several organizations such as the Food Bank of the RGV, Brownsville Wellness Coalition, Brownsville Community Foundation, Brownsville Foundation for Health and Education, University of Texas School of Public Health, Good Neighbor Settlement House and the City of Brownsville.

The food distribution will take place every Friday alternating locations between the Southmost Public Library and the Brownsville Events Center. Next Friday, “United Against Hunger” will take place at the Events Center at 9 a.m.

“We are going to keep doing this until either one: there’s no demand, or two: our fund runs out of money,” Wickett said.

Stuart Haniff, CEO at the Food Bank RGV, said as a result of this crisis there has been a growth in demand for food of 200 percent. He added the partnership created to host this event is a great way to respond immediately to the crisis.

“It’s crucial for us, especially during this health and financial crisis of COVID-19, to be getting food into the hands of people who need it most,” he said. “We are the largest charity in South Texas and we are first responders for food, and this is what first responding looks like; with our boots on the ground with a partnership with United Way.”

Wendy De Leon, communication and events coordinator at United Way of Southern Cameron County, said this event is not only helping residents who need food but also furloughed restaurant employees who are in need of a job.

“The food delivery and food packing, everything that’s going on here, it’s being done by furloughed restaurant workers that we hire for this event, so it’s a double help,” she said.

Dante Pensa, co-owner at Dodici Pizza and Wine, who is partnering with United Way to help furloughed restaurant workers, said there are a lot of options for the community to get involved in helping those who need it most. He added it is very important to give back and wealth is nothing unless you share it.

“In any way that we can keep anyone employed so that they can provide for their family gives a sense of pride and here people are very community oriented but to do this work is new to them,” he said. “We feed this community and this community feeds us, and it’s very, very important that, in any way you can, you give back.”

To donate, visit unitedwayrgv.org.

