Undocumented population face COVID-19 challenges

As new rules and regulations are put in place to deter the spread of COVID-19 among county residents, the Rio Grande Valley’s undocumented community faces unique challenges navigating orders while trying to work and access healthcare.

Organizers with La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) have been in touch with community members since Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. issued a two-week long shelter in place order on March 26. The increased presence of law enforcement in cities across the county sparked concern over potential immigration consequences for undocumented residents who drive to work and can’t obtain a driver’s license in Texas, according to organizers.

Many of the Valley’s undocumented workers are considered essential workers and are still required to show up for work, explained Agripina Gomez, Lupe’s Community Organizer for Cameron County.

“These people don’t have any way to have a Texas driver’s license,” she said. “With Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), an officer, at their discretion, can ask you about your status.”

“Some employers have been wanting to remain open. The community has told me that some employers are saying if they don’t go, they’ll lose their job, they’ll be fired.”

Last week, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda confirmed that the department was attempting to educate anyone stopped for violation of the emergency management orders. Officers have been instructed to issue citations and arrest only when necessary in a collaborative effort to keep inmates out of the county’s jails.

“It’s not standard operating procedure for us to ask for your citizenship status. We continue to serve our community just like we always have,” he said.

Sheriff Omar Lucio explained in a phone call that the department was working with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to release non-violent offenders as a precautionary measure because inmates cannot maintain proper social distancing while incarcerated.

Asked whether booking staff was still calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pick up undocumented arrestees, Lucio explained that the same procedures were in place to keep the jail population low.

“We don’t want to keep anybody here. We let them know right away and we release them to [ICE]. That’s my understanding,” he said.

Gomez argued the stress of the pandemic is harming the Valley’s undocumented communities, in particular, as residents navigate the emergency orders.

“Not only is this pandemic affecting residents’ mental health, but also, they won’t qualify for the check that the administration is trying to pass,” she said.

“These people are very, very vulnerable right now. It’s hitting them really hard. They’re worried about getting fired and not being able to get unemployment, being deported, or being put in jail,” Gomez added.

Jesus Montalvo, LUPE’s Community Outreach Specialist, said as it stands, undocumented residents face roadblocks to medical care — whether a private clinic will take in an uninsured patient who does not need emergency treatment is at the discretion of staff. Patients without documents generally access services paying cash and use alternative forms of ID like expired visas, old voter registration cards brought from home, or even union membership IDs to identify themselves.

In the United States, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) requires hospitals to treat uninsured patients. Those without insurance or legal status can seek treatment that way, but will likely run into trouble finding secondary care.

“They can’t be turned away from the emergency room. That’s mainly how they’ll be seen. They won’t be able to go get a checkup. They won’t be able to get secondary care because of the lack of identification or insurance and because it’s tough to find a payment plan for secondary care,” Montalvo said.

Organizers are referring residents with concerned about COVID-19 to county and city hotlines for further instruction. Undocumented residents will likely have access to community-led testing with the county and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Montalvo said.

