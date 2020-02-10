Unconditional Hospitality: Local volunteer shares asylum seekers’ stories

Jim Pace remembers starting to volunteer at the Good Neighbor Settlement House before the Migrant Protection Protocol went in effect in January 2019 where he helped thousands of people from several countries settle into their new life after fleeing their home.

“Many people are against asylum seekers, and even some of the people who go to the church I go are against them; they don’t see the connection of help thy neighbor or help the poor,” he said. “Every time I go to Good Neighbor to help these people I’m enriched, I feel blessed.”

Ever since he was growing up Pace has learned the importance of volunteering and helping communities. His mother was one of the five Methodist women who established Good Neighbor Settlement House back in 1952 and his father had a school named after him, James Pace High School.

Throughout the last few years, Pace has been collecting stories of asylum seekers who arrive to Brownsville and start a new life. His collection is named “Unconditional Hospitality” and features dozens of stories such as “gratitude,” “I forgave my oppressors,” “cartels and coyotes,” and many more such as the story of a 5-month old baby who needed a heart operation and was put in “la hielera ” for five days.

“Having heard of the extreme cold of the hielera from previous talking among fellow asylum seekers in Reynosa, we immediately protested because of our son’s heart condition for which we were going to New York City for an immediate operation,” the story reads. “The guard’s reply was ‘sorry, everyone goes through the hielera … no excuses!’ You can imagine the fear and helplessness my wife and I felt.”

Jack White, former director of the Good Neighbor Settlement House and a friend of Pace, said they both volunteered together to help more than 20,000 individuals from several countries who would arrive at the bus station.

“Making friends with them, having conversations with them and getting to know them,” White said.

White said the stories tell the challenges these people had to go through to enter the United States. He wishes more people would support asylum seekers and refugees.

“You’ll find his material exciting and appealing in terms of challenges, you’ll see these refugees’ faces,” he said.

To read the stories, email Pace at pacejwpace@aol.com .

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com