U.S. officers help deliver baby at Los Indios bridge

HARLINGEN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios helped deliver a baby of a woman who went into full labor at the bridge.

The story unfolded shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday as Mexican Immigration officers at the bridge were transporting a 16-year-old U.S. citizen, who was in labor, to the midpoint of the bridge to await CBP officers.

As CBP officers prepared to transport the mother across to the U.S. port of entry facilities, the 16-year-old was already in full labor and she delivered the child in a CBP vehicle.

“Our officers are ready for a variety of situations, even childbirth, and they utilized all of their training and experience to calm the mother and assist with her delivery, which happened almost immediately after crossing back into the United States,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CPB contacted emergency medical services and paramedics arrived and transported the mother and baby to a local hospital.

Both were later reported to be in good health.