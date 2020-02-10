U.S. officers help deliver baby at Los Indios bridge - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

U.S. officers help deliver baby at Los Indios bridge

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 9:00 pm

U.S. officers help deliver baby at Los Indios bridge Staff Report Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios helped deliver a baby of a woman who went into full labor at the bridge.

The story unfolded shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday as Mexican Immigration officers at the bridge were transporting a 16-year-old U.S. citizen, who was in labor, to the midpoint of the bridge to await CBP officers.

As CBP officers prepared to transport the mother across to the U.S. port of entry facilities, the 16-year-old was already in full labor and she delivered the child in a CBP vehicle.

“Our officers are ready for a variety of situations, even childbirth, and they utilized all of their training and experience to calm the mother and assist with her delivery, which happened almost immediately after crossing back into the United States,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CPB contacted emergency medical services and paramedics arrived and transported the mother and baby to a local hospital.

Both were later reported to be in good health.

Posted in on Monday, February 10, 2020 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]