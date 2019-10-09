Two women arrested in money laundering case - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Two women arrested in money laundering case

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:32 am

Two women arrested in money laundering case By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County sheriff deputies seized “tens of thousands of dollars” during a traffic stop in Brownsville.

Sheriff Omar Lucio said the traffic stop also led to the arrest of two women from Mexico.

The sheriff made the announcement this morning during a press conference.

The women, identified as Dolores Raquel Toquero Perez and Karen Aline Toxqui Chacon, were stopped Tuesday around 3 p.m. when driving near Carmen Avenue in a red Kia car with license plates from Jalisco.

The plates were tinted raising suspicion to the officers from the Special Investigation Unit who stopped them because they could not see where the plates are from, Lucio said.

In the trunk, boxes for diapers and detergent were found containing a high amount of money. As of this morning, the money has not been counted but it is estimated to be “tens of thousands of dollars” Lucio said.

The two women are facing charges of money laundering and if convicted will face 5 to 99 years and up to $10,000 fine, Lucio said.

The two women, ages 40 and 42, said they did not know the money was in the trunk and that they were driving from Houston to Mexico.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:32 am.

