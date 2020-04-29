Two pounds of fentanyl seized at Gateway - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Two pounds of fentanyl seized at Gateway

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:30 am

Two pounds of fentanyl seized at Gateway Staff report Brownsville Herald

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge seized a package of fentanyl hidden in a car.

According to a CBP news release, on Sunday officers ordered a Mexican national driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 to undergo a secondary inspection.

When the sedan was scanned, officers say they found a package of the narcotic weighing 2.39 pounds hidden inside the vehicle. The drugs had a street value of nearly $67,000.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents. The car and drugs were seized.

