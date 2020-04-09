Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The victims are 91 year-old and 93-year-old females who were patients at Veranda and Atrium nursing homes in Harlingen.

VERANDA VIRUS TOTALS:

2 patients died

1 employee died

15 patients diagnosed with the virus

12 employees diagnosed with the virus

2 relatives of employees diagnosed with the virus

WINDSOR ATRIUM VIRUS TOTALS:

1 patient died

9 patients diagnosed with the virus

3 employees diagnosed with the virus

The total number of cases on COVID-19 in the county is 126. There are now three reported deaths.

Trevino said the county will also make it mandatory that everyone were facial masks or covering when they are in public.

Below is the list of patients in each city:

Brownsville - 50

Harlingen - 47

San Benito - 7

Los Fresnos - 5

Santa Rosa - 5

Rancho Viejo - 4

Port Isabel - 2

Rio Hondo - 2

La Feria - 1

Laguna Vista - 1

The order will take affect on Monday.