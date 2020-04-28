Two deaths at nursing homes raises virus fatalities to 16 in Cameron County

Cameron County health officials say two residents of area nursing homes died as a result of COVID-10.

Late Tuesday night the county said a 79-year-old woman died at the Veranda nursing home and an 81-year-old woman died at Windsor Atrium. Both victims were previously reported cases from the Harlingen facilities.

This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 in Cameron County.

“As we continue to see the impact of COVID-19 through the loss of our most vulnerable population, our heart goes out to the families and friends during their time of sorrow” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr.

Eleven others were confirmed to have contracted the virus. This includes three men from Brownsville, two women and two men from Harlingen, one man from La Feria and another from Los Fresnos and two other men from San Benito.

The total number of cases in Cameron County is 387 in Cameron County with 171 people recovering from the illness. At Veranda, 89 employees and residents combined tested positive, including 10 who died. At Atrium, 58 employees and residents combined tested positive to COVID-19, and that includes five patients who've died.