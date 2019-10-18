Two charged in death of Laguna Heights man - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Two charged in death of Laguna Heights man

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 12:23 pm

Two charged in death of Laguna Heights man By ALANA HERNANDEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

PORT ISABEL — Two suspects have been arrested in the killing of a Laguna Heights man who was found stabbed to death in a trailer home earlier this month.

Nelson Orona Santiago, 40, and Gloria Rueles Sanchez, 28, were arraigned yesterday by Judge Helen Delgadillo, according to Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez.

Delgadillo set a $1 million bond for each suspect, according to Lopez.

They are charged in the death of Miguel Angel Aguilera, 29.

“District Attorney Luis V. Saenz was present at the arraignment and he made a recommendation of a high bond of $1 million to the judge, which she accepted and placed that bond on each one,” Lopez said.

“They are in the U.S. illegally and they could be a flight risk so the high bond would technically keep them in jail longer.”

Lopez said a court date has not been set yet.

Both suspects were arrested Wednesday.

Lopez said Santiago was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at his residence, outside of Los Fresnos, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sanchez was arrested by the Port Isabel Police Department at 4:20 p.m. at the Los Fresnos Police Department.

“What happened is we were talking to Gloria (Sanchez) and interviewing her and we used the Los Fresnos Police Department to talk to her,” Lopez said. “After we spoke to her, we had enough evidence to charge her with it so we went ahead and detained her at that time.”

According to Lopez, Santiago and Sanchez were roommates.

Ongoing investigation

Port Isabel Police Department officers found the victim after responding to a 911 call to his home in Laguna Heights Sunday, Oct. 6.

According to Lopez, the case is still under investigation.

“We’re still waiting for some other results that we’ve submitted to the lab,” he said. “Once we get everything returned, then we’ll be able to either wrap up the case or continue investigating to make sure there’s nobody else involved.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com

