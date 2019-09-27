Two BISD schools earn National Blue Ribbon recognition

Two Brownsville Independent School District schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education, joining 420 schools nationally to be so honored.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the announcement Thursday. Each year the education department honors the nation's top schools in one of two performance categories based on student scores:

>> Exemplary high performing schools are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

>> Exemplary achievement gap-closing schools are among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups over the past five years.

Putegnat Elementary was recognized as exemplary high performing and Hudson Elementary was recognized for closing performing gaps. Each will receive a plaque and a National Blue Ribbon Flag at an awards ceremony in November in Maryland.

"We are very pleased to have two of our campuses recognized by the Department of Education for their commitment to providing the highest quality instruction," BISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said in a statement. "The district continues to earn accolades at the regional, state and national level which, along with our "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency, confirms to the community that we are the best choice for academic programs and services."

The education department seeks Blue Ribbon nominations from education officials in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. entities. BISD schools have consistently won the award in recent years.

The announcement Thursday was broadcast to district principals and administrators as they took part in a professional development conference. Among guests who were present to share in the moment were BISD Board of Trustees President Minerva M. Pena, Vice-President Sylvia P. Atkinson, Board Secretary Prisci Tipton, Trustee Erasmo Castro and Ruben Cortez, a member of the State Board of Education.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com