Two arrested in cocaine conspiracy cases

One man was arrested at an international bridge while another was busted during a traffic stop in two cases where authorities seized nearly 51 pounds of cocaine.

The men made first appearances in federal court early this week on cocaine distribution conspiracy charges.

In the first case, authorities arrested Daniel Salazar-Monrreal on Saturday after he sought entry at the Veterans International Bridge.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the 2001 Ford Escape’s gas tank that he was driving where U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered nine packages of cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds, according to a criminal complaint.

During a post-arrest interview, the man apparently told investigators he knew about the cocaine and had been paid for a previous trip, the charging document alleges.

He made his first appearance Monday and is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Morgan for detention and probable cause hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for the second bust, according to court records.

A criminal complaint against Pedro Alejandro Cepeda-Ochoa says the sheriff’s department stopped the white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving on Monday for “state traffic law violations.”

After gaining consent to search the vehicle, deputies found 10 bundles of cocaine weighing nearly 26 pounds inside a red bag, according to the criminal complaint.

The man told investigators that he was transporting the cocaine for monetary gain, the charging document alleges.

He made a first appearance Tuesday and is being held without bond pending probable cause and detention hearings scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of Magistrate Judge Morgan, court records indicate.

