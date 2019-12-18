Two arrested after eight-liner robbery, shooting - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Two arrested after eight-liner robbery, shooting

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:35 pm

Two arrested after eight-liner robbery, shooting Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of a robbery rural Edinburg eight-liner where a man was shot in his “pelvic area.”

In a news release, authorities said the 33-year-old man, who wasn’t identified, remains in critical but stable condition.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call of an aggravated robbery just after 4:30 p.m. Monday north of Monte Cristo Road on Ware Road where the 33-year-old man had been shot by an unknown man, according to the news release.

Witnesses told investigators several armed men with covered faces entered the eight-liner and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle through video surveillance as a 2004 Ford Mustang.

The following day, deputies arrested 43-year-old Victor Hugo Rojas and charged him with criminal attempted murder

On Wednesday, authorities took Jose De Jesus Soberon into custody in connection with the aforementioned robbery and shooting. He has yet to be charged.

More arrests are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward by contacting the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Anonymous tipsters can contact the sheriff’s office through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

