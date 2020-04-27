TSTC alumnus puts skills to use at SpaceX - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

TSTC alumnus puts skills to use at SpaceX

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 9:30 am

TSTC alumnus puts skills to use at SpaceX Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

After serving in the U.S. Army for seven years, Luis Garcia wanted to expand his aviation maintenance knowledge.

Garcia earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in aviation maintenance from Texas State Technical College in 2018. The Brownsville native wanted to remain in the Rio Grande Valley, and Leo Guajardo, an aviation maintenance instructor in Harlingen, saw an opportunity for him.

SpaceX held a job fair in Brownsville, and one of the first calls Guajardo made was to Garcia.

“I told him that he needed to be one of the first people in line,” Guajardo said, adding that he learned of the fair through his contacts at SpaceX.

Garcia said he received the call just one day before the fair.

“He (Guajardo) told me to go for it,” Garcia said of the opportunity.

Calling the interview process overwhelming, Garcia said his time at TSTC prepared him for it.

“If it wasn’t for my instructors and other people at TSTC, I would not have known about the job and what to expect,” Garcia said.

Today, Garcia is a technician for the company that designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

“It is pretty surreal,” Garcia said of working for SpaceX. “I am amazed at what we do throughout the day. It is fun and exciting to go to work.”

In the Army, Garcia worked in helicopter maintenance. He knew fundamentals, but his time at TSTC helped advance his knowledge of aviation maintenance.

“The instructors are great guys and very knowledgeable,” Garcia said.

Although Garcia graduated from TSTC’s Waco campus, Guajardo said he met him through his students.

“I found it interesting to see how the instructors in Waco teach the program compared to me,” Guajardo said.

One thing the instructors have in common is placing graduates in the workforce.

“When our students graduate, they get picked up all around the country and even the world, if they want to do that,” Guajardo said. “To see his excitement, that is just golden to me.”

For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.

Posted in on Monday, April 27, 2020 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]