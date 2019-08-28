TSC, Valley Baptist add Certified Nursing Assistant program to partnership

On Wednesday a signing ceremony to announce the addition of the Certified Nursing Assistant program to the partnership between Texas Southmost College and Valley Baptist Medical Center was held at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

The CNA program is a 112-hour, seven-week long program that includes hands-on training. TSC President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez said this will impact the community in a very positive manner because it allows for both institutions to work collaboratively.

“We are so thankful with Valley Baptist for their continuous support, for their partnership and for their commitment with the community,” Rodriguez said. “When they reached out to us and said ‘there is a critical need in this area’, in this case being the certified nursing assistant, we were able to develop a program, and with their support we are able to provide the practice with the clinicals of going to the hospital and put that theory into practice.”

Leslie Bingham, chief executive officer at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, said the partnership will continue to impact the community in exponential ways. She said there is a great need for a CNA program in the community and becoming a CNA opens a pathway to other healthcare professions for those looking to expand their career. She also said it is very beneficial for hospitals to have students in their facilities.

“The benefits of having students rotate in your hospital increases the quality of care throughout the rest of the hospital. Our obligation to students when they come is that they have a great experience and learn to deliver excellent care,” she said. “What better way for our patients to benefit from that than from us to be the teachers, teaching those new CNA students how to deliver excellent care.”

Valley Baptist offers tuition support for full-time employees who wish to broaden their career. Bingham said if someone starts as a CNA and decides they want to become a registered nurse, it is in the best interest of the hospital to keep those employees who share the same values and help them become registered nurses.

Brandon Mohler, director of Strategy at Valley Baptist, said it is important for both institutions to come together for the benefit of the community to support education and healthcare.

“There’s a lot of need in the community for healthcare but especially for education. You look at Brownsville and unfortunately some of the most underprivileged areas in the country are situated right here,” he said.

“I think when you have a big employer, like Valley Baptist, and a strong educator, like Texas Southmost College, to come together it allows us to raise the status of those people that want to seek those educational opportunities and then translate that with real-world work experience, to come into a hospital or whatever they want to do with their career. It benefits both institutions but it is really about the benefit of the community.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com