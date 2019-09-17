TSC students to ride B Metro buses for free - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

TSC students to ride B Metro buses for free

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:30 pm

TSC students to ride B Metro buses for free By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Metro bus system and Texas Southmost College signed an agreement Tuesday that allows TSC students with valid student identification to ride B Metro buses anywhere in the city free of charge.

The ridership agreement grew out of a pilot program begun in January under which TSC students rode the buses for free between TSC’s main downtown campus and its International Technology, Education and Commerce Center on Mexico Boulevard.

The main campus to ITEC service proved so popular that TSC and B Metro worked out an agreement to extend the service throughout the city. As well, a survey showed TSC students were using B Metro routes to get to the two campuses, officials said.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez and TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez signed the agreement Tuesday morning at the conclusion of a signing ceremony in the TSC Gorgas Board Room.

Rodriguez expressed hope the agreement would help boost the TSC completion rate and the rate at which its students transfer to other schools for more advanced work.

Board member Tony Zavaleta said the impetus for the program came when college officials realized some fall semester students did not return for the spring semester simply because they couldn’t get to class. They didn’t have reliable transportation.

He said it was difficult to overstate the significance of an agreement that will allow any student “to go to class, go to work, whatever, without having to dip into their pocket for the fare.” He said in many families student use of the family car comes after getting parents to work, going to the grocery store or taking children to doctor’s appointments.

TSC Board Chairwoman Adela Garza said the agreement was a good example of the TSC board and the college working together with the city “to do whatever is best for our students.”

Mendez took some measure of fulfillment in signing the ridership agreement. He said student transportation had been an issue during the nine years he served on the TSC Board of Trustees and he was glad to see the cooperative agreement come to fruition.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]