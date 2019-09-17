TSC students to ride B Metro buses for free

The Brownsville Metro bus system and Texas Southmost College signed an agreement Tuesday that allows TSC students with valid student identification to ride B Metro buses anywhere in the city free of charge.

The ridership agreement grew out of a pilot program begun in January under which TSC students rode the buses for free between TSC’s main downtown campus and its International Technology, Education and Commerce Center on Mexico Boulevard.

The main campus to ITEC service proved so popular that TSC and B Metro worked out an agreement to extend the service throughout the city. As well, a survey showed TSC students were using B Metro routes to get to the two campuses, officials said.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez and TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez signed the agreement Tuesday morning at the conclusion of a signing ceremony in the TSC Gorgas Board Room.

Rodriguez expressed hope the agreement would help boost the TSC completion rate and the rate at which its students transfer to other schools for more advanced work.

Board member Tony Zavaleta said the impetus for the program came when college officials realized some fall semester students did not return for the spring semester simply because they couldn’t get to class. They didn’t have reliable transportation.

He said it was difficult to overstate the significance of an agreement that will allow any student “to go to class, go to work, whatever, without having to dip into their pocket for the fare.” He said in many families student use of the family car comes after getting parents to work, going to the grocery store or taking children to doctor’s appointments.

TSC Board Chairwoman Adela Garza said the agreement was a good example of the TSC board and the college working together with the city “to do whatever is best for our students.”

Mendez took some measure of fulfillment in signing the ridership agreement. He said student transportation had been an issue during the nine years he served on the TSC Board of Trustees and he was glad to see the cooperative agreement come to fruition.

