TSC postpones graduation ceremony to July 11

Texas Southmost College President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez has announced that the college’s graduation scheduled for May 5 has been pushed back to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez’s announcement was made on the college’s Facebook page, where he stated in an effort to protect the community the TSC Spring 2020 Commencement has postponed until July 11.

“As the TSC administration and I continue to track national, state, and local guidance for protecting the safety and health of our campus community, updates to alternative operations are as follows:”

>>Online and remote course instruction will continue through all summer sessions.

>>For academic support services such as tutoring and the digital library, as well as student services such as advising and registration, TSC will continue remote operations through May 5th, in alignment with local ordinances.

Rodriguez said he continues to encourage workforce students who have laboratory classes, clinicals, practicums, cooperative education classes and internships to stay in close contact with your faculty as they restructure coursework to adapt to the new environment.

“We understand that it has not been easy to continue your studies in the face of this national emergency, and I am extremely proud of the entire college community for swiftly pivoting to tackle this challenge.”