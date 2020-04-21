TSC postpones graduation ceremony to July 11 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

TSC postpones graduation ceremony to July 11

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:53 am

TSC postpones graduation ceremony to July 11 Staff report Brownsville Herald

Texas Southmost College President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez has announced that the college’s graduation scheduled for May 5 has been pushed back to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez’s announcement was made on the college’s Facebook page, where he stated in an effort to protect the community the TSC Spring 2020 Commencement has postponed until July 11.

“As the TSC administration and I continue to track national, state, and local guidance for protecting the safety and health of our campus community, updates to alternative operations are as follows:”

>>Online and remote course instruction will continue through all summer sessions.

>>For academic support services such as tutoring and the digital library, as well as student services such as advising and registration, TSC will continue remote operations through May 5th, in alignment with local ordinances.

Rodriguez said he continues to encourage workforce students who have laboratory classes, clinicals, practicums, cooperative education classes and internships to stay in close contact with your faculty as they restructure coursework to adapt to the new environment.

“We understand that it has not been easy to continue your studies in the face of this national emergency, and I am extremely proud of the entire college community for swiftly pivoting to tackle this challenge.”

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:53 am. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]