TSC lawsuit judgment reduced from $13.1M to $1

A $13.1 million judgment against Texas Southmost College over the firing of its former president Lily Tercero was reduced to $1 Thursday, federal court documents show.

The decision was made at the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas Brownsville Division by Federal Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr.

Rodriguez ordered that the jury’s verdict against the District for Tercero’s contract claims are vacated and ordered that the jury’s award to her be reduced to $1.00.

Dallas attorney Richard A. Illmer, who represented Tercero in the lawsuit filed against TSC, said he and the former college president are disappointed by the judge’s ruling and would be discussing what action to take.

“The judge says expressly in his opinion that we can re-file the breach of contract claim in state court and so we will be considering whether to do that, to appeal or do both,” Illmer said. “We are obviously disappointed with the judge’s opinion and we are going to have to consider it and decide what to do. She is looking to me and my law firm to give her advice on how to proceed next.”

In a statement to the Brownsville Herald, TSC Board of Trustees Chair Adela G. Garza said they are extremely pleased with the order issued by Rodriguez to vacate the jury’s award of $648,878.66 and to reduce the jury’s award of $12,500,000 to $1.

“The action the board took almost three years ago in this matter was as solemn stewards of the college district and focused on the best interests of the students, community and taxpayers. The court’s action today (Thursday) affirms the board’s decision as just,” Garza said.

Garza also said the TSC Board of Trustees and the College Leadership will continue to relentlessly pursue their mission of transforming the community through innovative learning opportunities, with a focus on providing access to a college that is close to home and the most affordable in the Rio Grande Valley.

Tercero sued the college after the TSC Board of Trustees fired her in September 2016 for deliberately and recklessly failing to obtain windstorm insurance with board approval in compliance with state law; for allowing TSC checks to be stamped with signatures of people who were no longer trustees; for failing to timely search and fill the position of vice president for finance and administration; for failing to inform the board of the ailing nursing program and its pending suspension; for refusing a board member’s request that he personally sign and review checks in the amount of $10,000 or more and for not complying with a request for information sought by another member.

Tercero accused the school of pre-determining the outcome of her termination hearing, arguing she never had a fair shot during the public meeting.

Her civil case was presented before a federal jury in November 2018 and the jury awarded her the $13.1 million.

The jury ruled that trustees did not have good cause to fire Tercero, that TSC breached her contract and that the trustees had already made up their minds to terminate the former president.

In March of this year, TSC asked Rodriguez to vacate his final judgment affirming the jury verdict awarding the college’s former president $13.1 million in damages or to order a new trial.

