TSC hosts Living History Day

Texas Southmost College hosted their third annual “Living History Day” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the TSC Performing Arts Center lawn and lobby to provide the community with an engaging living history experience.

With costumes from as old as the first century, professors, staff and other community members talked with attendees about the era they dressed up in and its significance to today’s world. Children, parents, students and whole families attended the event and enjoyed a morning of history, music and refreshments.

“One of the great things about this event is how much participation we receive. We study history all the time, we go to our courses and classes in high school and college. But here they become the teachers, they actually put on the displays and they really learn what they’re teaching, so it is a great experience,” Brian McCormack, Dean of Humanities at TSC, said in an interview. “It is just so much more meaningful than seeing someone talk about it. They actually see people dress up in the historical era and the attire that era represents. They hear the cannons, they see the dancing, it is such a wide variety of historical eras, places and themes that people get to learn about.”

McCormack said the event gets bigger every year and it is one of the events where the college gets to display the talent of the Rio Grande Valley. He said local schools participate in the event.

“This is a wonderful growing event, and every year it gets bigger and we bring in reenactors and we have faculty and staff who do reenactments. We have contacts with Palo Alto, who come in and help us out and we also have schools from BISD and other areas who come in and also participate,” he said. “It is a big event here at Texas Southmost and we really display all the talent that we have here at TSC and the Rio Grande Valley.”

Rob Ramaker, a history professor at TSC who was dressed as a first-century Roman soldier, said it is important for the community in Brownsville to learn about the history of the city and the campus. He added this is a great opportunity for people to see original artifacts from the first century and understand the nature of how we became who we are today.

“The campus has a lot of history to begin with and we want the people of Brownsville to be able to see their history. We want to be able to help our students succeed and obviously what we are trying to do here is trying to create a hands-on learning environment so that students can interact with history instead of just reading it in an old book,” he said. “We offer the opportunity to look at artifacts and many of the things that I have on my table are from the actual first century. S they can look at history as it was made and understand why it was made the way it was, so the big part is really to understand the nature of how we became who we are today.”

The yearly event is free and open to the public. For more information about future events, visit “Texas Southmost College” on Facebook.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com