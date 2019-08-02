TSC appoints new board member

Delia Saenz graduated from Texas Southmost College 50 years ago and she is returning to the community college but this time as a board trustee.

By a unanimous vote, Saenz on Thursday was appointed Place 4 TSC board trustee at a special meeting of the TSC Board of Trustees replacing former trustee Trey Mendez III who resigned from the position following his election as Brownsville mayor. Her husband, Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County district attorney, administered the oath of office to her.

“I am so excited to return to TSC. It was here in August of 1969, 50 years ago, that I studied for two years receiving my associates of arts degree,” she said. Saenz then transferred to Texas A&I-Kingsville where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Delia Saenz, a longtime educator in Brownsville and Austin, said she won’t try to fill Mendez’s shoes but will continue to promote Mendez’s vision for TSC “and I will continue to promote that vision to the best of my ability.”

“I am humbled by the confidence that you all have placed in me,” Saenz said to the board members. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you. I know that working as team great things will continue to take place here at TSC,” she said.

Saenz said she plans to keep the interest of all TSC students, faculty and staff in mind. “What is of most importance to me is to be a good steward of the taxpayers money.”

“We are fortunate to have Delia Saenz joining us on the TSC Board of Trustees,” said Adela G. Garza, TSC Board of Trustees chair. “Our students, the board and the college will greatly benefit from the knowledge that she brings to the table. She is a pillar of the community and her background in education will add to the diversity on the board of trustees.”

