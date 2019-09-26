Trucks cross Pharr bridge in large numbers ahead of produce season - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Trucks cross Pharr bridge in large numbers ahead of produce season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:30 pm

Trucks cross Pharr bridge in large numbers ahead of produce season BY MITCHELL FERMAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

PHARR — Trucks crossed the bridge here in large numbers this summer, ahead of a busy stretch of winter months anticipated at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, when produce season goes into full swing come October.

It was capped off with an August where 53,662 commercial trucks crossed from Pharr into Mexico, up nearly 3,500 trucks from August 2018, as the bridge continues its aggressive push to continue commercial truck expansions.

“We’ve been in a very aggressive travel schedule,” bridge Director Luis Bazan said at a meeting on Wednesday with the bridge’s board members, citing various meetings and conferences he and other bridge staff have attended this year in Mexico and the United States. “This is all intended to promote the bridge, specifically as we get closer to starting construction of these projects.”

Those projects include a large upgrade to the bridge’s administrative offices, which will feature a large room to host delegations of state and federal lawmakers and trade stakeholders, all of whom visit the bridge regularly.

Construction on this project is imminent while another project that officials are hoping to start on is a connecting roadway for trucks that is expected to help alleviate congestion — a project that has eluded officials for years.

With other construction projects planned, Pharr City Engineer Omar Anzalduas said they can’t all be completed at once.

“We have to stagger those so there aren’t interruptions at the bridge,” Anzalduas said on Wednesday.

Interruptions persisted at the bridge in the spring and early summer, following President Trump threatening to close the southern border in March and the subsequent reassignment of hundreds of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from their posts at ports of entry to Border Patrol stations to assist with immigration duties.

The reassignments infuriated the trade industry, which did not understand how officers trained to inspect vehicles were appropriately suited to handle immigration issues. But just this week, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and CBP confirmed that the officers recently returned to their original posts at ports along the border.

“The reallocation of officers caused significant delays at our ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, greatly impacting our country’s economic competitiveness and national security,” Cuellar said in a statement, which was titled: “Men and women in blue are back!”

And now that the officers have returned, Pharr officials said they’ve been able to focus on the construction projects, which are not expected to deter Bazan and other employees from promoting the bridge.

“And we have an increased budget for marketing and travel for this upcoming year,” Bazan told the bridge’s board members. “And we’re going to need it.”

mferman@themonitor.com

Posted in on Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]