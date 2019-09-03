Tropical Storm Fernand forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Fernand has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is about 185 miles east north east of Tampico, Mexico, with winds currently at 40 miles an hour and moving west at 7 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from La Pesca to Barra El Mezquital, Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says while the storm is expected to hit central Tamaulipas, it will bring much needed rain to the Rio Grande Valley. Minor flooding is expected in areas with poor drainage.

Forecasters say lower Cameron County could see four to six inches of rain. The upper part of Cameron County, Willacy County and the eastern parts of Hidalgo County are expected to receive three to four inches. The far western parts of the Valley may see one to two inches of rain.

They say the best chances for flooding are Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

On the Island, intense rip currents are expected at the Isla Blanca Jetties. It is possible the water will reach the dunes during high tide early Wednesday morning.

