Trooper Sanchez to be buried next week

Posted: Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:30 am

Trooper Sanchez to be buried next week STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez will be laid to rest next Friday.

Sanchez died Aug. 24 after undergoing surgery. He was 49.

DPS announced that a public visitation will be held next Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.

His funeral service will be held on Friday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena, followed by internment at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. The internment will be for family only and will not be open to the public.

Sanchez had been undergoing treatment since April 6, when authorities say 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez shot the trooper while fleeing an accident.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said his office will seek to upgrade the charges against Godinez to capital murder.

Godinez will also face two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for shooting at Edinburg police officers Sandra Tapia and Jessie Moreno.

Sanchez’s is the second officer to die in the line of duty this year in Hidalgo County.

A man shot and killed Mission Police Department Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta earlier this summer.

The tragedies have both prompted shows of support for the victims’ families and for local law enforcement from grieving communities.

Posted in on Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:30 am.

