Triumph schools extend closures - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Triumph schools extend closures

Posted: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 8:30 am

Staff Report Brownsville Herald

As per Gov.Greg Abbott’s March 31, executive orders, Triumph Public High School officials announced Tuesday that they will be extending the temporary closure of their schools until May 1, to potentially re-open on May 4.

Triumph Public High schools has campuses in McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito and Brownsville.

Last week Triumph Public High Schools began to issue Chromebooks and educational packets to all students. Students began to utilize their new equipment last week through the school’s distance learning program which utilizes the Google Classroom Platform. Remote instruction will continue until May 1.

The extended temporary closure will be re-evaluated to determine if further closures will be warranted.

