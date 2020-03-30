Triumph Public High School extends temporary closure

Triumph Public High School officials announced today that they will be extending the temporary closure of their schools until April 24. Triumph Public High schools has campuses in Brownsville, McAllen, Mercedes and San Benito.

Las week Triumph Public High Schools began to issue Chromebooks and educational packets to all students. Students began to utilize their new equipment last week through the school’s distance learning program which utilizes the Google Classroom Platform.

Officials said remote instruction will continue until April 24. The extended temporary closure will be re-evaluated to determine if further closures will be warranted.