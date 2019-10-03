Trio sentenced to prison for meth smuggling

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. on Thursday sentenced three people to federal prison for their roles in smuggling methamphetamine from Brownsville to Louisiana.

Jesus Hector Garza Jr., 31, of Brownsville; and husband and wife Gelacio Flores-Flores, 33, a Mexican national, and Mayra Danira Rodriguez, 40, all pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in 2018.

Garza was sentenced to 20 years in prison while Flores-Flores was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison. Rodriguez was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas said in a press release.

The court also ordered a $100,000 judgment against Garza and a $30,000 judgment for Flores as forfeiture of the proceeds they earned from illegally selling the methamphetamine.

According to federal authorities, in 2016 Garza purchased about two kilograms of “ice” from Flores and “enlisted Rodriguez to find a ‘drug mule’ to get the meth load to Louisiana.”

Authorities said Rodriguez recruited a Brownsville woman to transport the drugs and law enforcement intercepted the load when they found the Brownsville woman at a Houston motel after bad weather prevented the drugs from being transported farther.

Through an investigation, authorities determined Garza had previously bought methamphetamine from Flores and Rodriguez on numerous occasions. Flores and Rodriguez had a source supply in Mexico to purchase the drugs, authorities reported. It was also discovered that Garza had been selling crack cocaine in Brownsville and has shipped “powdered cocaine” to other parts of the United States, according to authorities.

The trio will remain in federal custody until they are transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. Flores-Flores will be deported to Mexico after he serves his sentence.

