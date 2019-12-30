Trial postponed in woman’s marijuana case

A woman charged for her involvement in a Brownsville-based marijuana smuggling operation appeared in federal court in handcuffs this week. Attorneys asked for an extension in the case, pushing back jury selection for another 30 days pending trial.

Dinorah Pinto-Ponce was indicted alongside co-defendant Oscar Martinez-Villalobos in December 2017 as a result of information collected by Border Patrol agents after several groups of smugglers were apprehended while transporting the drugs into Brownsville.

A series of events detailed in a November 2018 plea agreement accepted by Martinez stated that the events that eventually led to the indictment occurred between March and November 2017.

Martinez, also known as “Chino,” paid groups of up to six individuals to bring loads of marijuana across the river in bundles weighing 369 pounds, 255.5 pounds, 95 pounds, 72.8 pounds, and 70.54 pounds in the incidents documented by law enforcement.

Martinez was arrested by state troopers following a traffic stop on July 8, 2018 and was subsequently held as a result of his indictment in the case.

According to the plea agreement, the man admitted to authorities that he had smuggled four loads of marijuana across the Rio Grande in the five days leading up to his arrest.

The document also stated that Martinez admitted to smuggling “tons” of marijuana over the years and that as a juvenile he would smuggle or guide about 15 100-kilogram loads per month.

As an adult, the man estimated that he smuggled 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of marijuana into the United States per year, at a rate of $70 per pound. The majority of the loads were coordinated for his female co-defendant, according to the document.

Martinez pleaded guilty to count one of the original six-count indictment charging him with the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. As part of the plea agreement, he was required to testify.

Pinto was arraigned in May 2019, where she pleaded not guilty and submitted a waiver of a detention hearing. She was held without bond pending trial.

On Monday, her attorney asked the court for a 30-day continuance pending trial in order for U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya, III to rule on motions submitted prior to a superseding indictment filed on Oct. 29.

The latest indictment charged Pinto, who was also referred to as Kendra Nicole and “La Guera”, with six counts related to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute various amounts of marijuana.

Six additional counts charged Pinto with transporting and harboring undocumented persons for the purpose of private financial gain.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com