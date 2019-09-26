Trial in fatal motorcycle crash coming to an end

On Thursday the punishment trial for Ronnie Huerta continued at the 138th state District Courtroom in Brownsville with an audience that included his mom and two coworkers of Elizabeth Sweeten, the woman who was killed in the pedestrian-motorcycle crash that took place March 4, 2018 in Port Isabel.

Huerta pleaded guilty to manslaughter May 13 of this year in the same courtroom. As a result of the crash, he was in a comma and sustained life-changing injuries that have bound him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

During the trial, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office posted a video that shows Sweeten minutes before she was killed. She was at a Stripes store in Port Isabel, where she was buying chocolates and at least two lottery tickets. Sweeten was killed after leaving the convenience store when she was walking back home.

“I went to the scene of the accident … when I got the scene I observed a lifeless female on the roadway, she was bleeding from all parts of her body and there were parts of his body on the roadway as well,” Gerardo Lopez, a police officer with Port Isabel, testified. “A few yards from her, I observed another, a male subject who was lying on the floor as well. He was next to a palm tree … the motorcycle was in multiple pieces scattered all over the roadway.”

Lopez added that at the scene Huerta’s brother arrived and was “all over the place” and very worried about his brother. Lopez testified the brother wanted to go and touch Huerta to try to wake him up and talk to him but since he was very injured, the police did not let him.

“He was devastated, he wanted to touch his brother,” Lopez testified. “He said he was telling his brother to stop (before the crash).”

Huerta and his brother were both riding motorcycles the night of the crash because they both attended a motorcycle convention at South Padre Island earlier that day.

Lopez testified there was an aluminum beer bottle at the crash scene that they believe to be Huerta’s. However, defense attorney Victor Ramirez said the bottle was not tested to prove if it’s Huerta’s and that “assumptions can’t be made.”

Also called to the stand on Thursday was Eduardo Padilla, a toxicologist at the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory in Austin. Padilla analyzed Huerta’s blood from the night of the crash and tested for drugs.

“I found the active ingredient of marijuana,” Padilla testified.

Another DPS lab in Weslaco tested for alcohol and the results were positive.

Ramirez said since there is no one testifying about how the samples were handled on the way to the lab, they can’t know if they were handled correctly and kept at a fresh temperature or if they were left inside a hot vehicle.

“You just don’t know how it was handled,” Ramirez said to Padilla. “If the blood, especially in this South Texas heat, is exposed to extreme heat it could actually raise alcohol levels in the samples that were presented to your office,” Ramirez said.

Huerta faces a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to the Texas penal code.

The trial will continue Friday.

