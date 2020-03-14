Trevino suspends county events; recommends Island events be canceled

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Saturday that all county-sponsored functions or events expecting more than 250 people will be canceled and/or suspended for a minimum of 14 days or until further notice.

He also strongly recommended that public and private events on South Padre Island and elsewhere be canceled or suspended. Island officials said earlier this week there were no plans to cancel Spring Break.

Treviño said the decision comes in conjunction with the National Emergency Declaration issued by President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declaration and as a caution to limit or reduce the spread of COVID-19 to Cameron County.

"I strongly recommend that all similar events, public or private, on South Padre Island or throughout the County, should also be canceled and/or suspended for the same time period. At this time and based upon the best and most up-to-date information, I strongly recommend and request that our local business leaders exercise their best judgment with respect to their individual venues and events," the press release issued by Judge Treviño said.

He said no order or recommendation from any local, state, or federal government group will absolve or excuse individuals or businesses owners.

"If, or when the situation warrants, I will not hesitate to take further actions as may be appropriate for the protection of the public," Judge Treviño said.

He said the county is considering whether all out of county non-essential travel should be suspended until further notice. He's asking residents to conduct any county business online or on the phone.

Commissioners Court will meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider additional action with respect to their internal operations and for further recommendations for other local government entities and private businesses.

