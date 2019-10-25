Trevino elected chairman of Texas Border Coalition

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has been elected chairman of the Texas Border Coalition.

His two-year term takes affect immediately and he replaces Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz who has held the position since 2017.

Commenting on his new position, Treviño said, “It is my great honor and privilege to serve as TBC chairman and I want to thank my fellow executive committee members for entrusting me with this responsibility.

TBC’s mission is to work to make legislative recommendations that help border communities grow and prosper, and I look forward to guiding the organization in its continued pursuit of that mission. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Pete Saenz for his outstanding service and leadership, and I look forward to working with LeRoy as he steps into his expanded leadership role.”

C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna was elected to serve as vice chairman. He is the senior manager of Public Affairs and Communications for Coca Cola Southwest Beverages.

According to a press release from TBC, it has been the collective voice of communities along the Texas-Mexico border region with its members committed to develop innovative policies and legislation at the national, state, and local levels. The commission is made up of border mayors, county judges and economic development commissions.

The TBC has addressed issues dealing with economic development, education and workforce, health care, immigration and border security, and transportation.

TBC’s executive committee is comprised of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz; Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano; Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano; Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey Cantu; McAllen Mayor Jim Darling; Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña; Pharr Mayor Amos Hernandez; Port Isabel Mayor J.J. Zamora; Presidio Mayor John Ferguson; South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty; J.D. Salinas, III, of AT&T; Sergio Contreras of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership; Ben Petty, Sr., of TaxFree Shopping; Weslaco Mayor David Suarez; and Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra.

