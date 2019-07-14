Transition to College: Porter summer graduates complete SASS readiness program

Twenty-three summer graduates of Porter Early College High School will graduate next month with their college entrance paperwork complete, registered for classes at Texas Southmost College and with their first undergraduate course in the books.

The students finished college-prep activities alongside courses to get them ready for summer graduation, which is in late August. Officials dubbed the effort Scorpion Academy for Secondary Success, SASS for short, and said it would be expanded to all seven BISD early college high schools next year.

“Sometimes the best things that happen, happen fast,” Porter Principal Mary Solis said.

She said the program was a great example of the cooperative spirit that exists between TSC and the Brownsville Independent School District.

“TSC bent over backward for us, they came in and advised for us” so that the students ended up with all their bases covered and ready to transition to college, she said.

The students were at Porter this summer mainly to bone up for End of Course exams, the main graduation requirement many were missing. Along the way they completed the Apply Texas universal college application and the Texas Success Initiative, a battery of exams to test college readiness.

They also took and passed a TSC dual-enrollment course in public speaking during the TSC Summer I mini semester.

Sylvia Atkinson, BISD Board of Trustees vice president, said the genesis for the program was reports from the state that BISD was not sending enough students from Porter to college

Interim Superintendent Sylvia Hatton said BISD has been aware since the first of the year that while Porter was meeting college readiness guidelines its students often were not making the transition to college, in other words not enrolling.

“We were looking for new ways to transition our students to college, to get them from the diploma at the stadium to the college campus, that they become college freshmen,” Hatton said. “It’s one of a series of things we’re doing with TSC and UTRGV.”

TSC President Jesús Rodriguez said the program recognizes the importance of hometown students to the college, which, after all, is right down International Boulevard from Porter.

“When we see these types of students we want them to succeed,” he said. “Their success is our success.”

Solis said TSC provided the full range of advising services, even to the point that several parents completed the Apply Texas application while at the school.

“Let’s just say TSC was very visible at Porter during Summer I,” she said. “After having done this once I can see how it can be done with more students.”

Rosa Sanchez, who taught the public speaking course, said she saw a huge difference in the students’ level of self-confidence from the beginning of the class to the end.

“They all rose to the occasion,” she said.

