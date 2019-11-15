Transforming people: City manager talks accomplishments, plans

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held a City Manager’s Update event Friday at the Brownsville Events Center where more than 100 people listened to the accomplishments of the year as well as future goals for 2020.

City Manager Noel Bernal mentioned the changes that have been done since he joined the City of Brownsville in December 2018 such as developing the organizational needs inventory, the change management training, the total alignment, the new organizational structure unveiling and the new management analysts deployment.

“The brightest idea that I could come up with, before I set foot in Brownsville, I knew what I needed to do since day one because of the one thing that I know makes organizations great; and that’s the culture, the culture of an organization,” Bernal said to the audience. “I talk about that to set a context because the innovation piece and the financial piece; that’s a combined product of what happens when you have people who are thinking strategically, who are thinking long term, who are collaborating, who are getting things done and when you have an organization that is healthy and smart you get results.”

There have been changes in leadership roles in the city this year with Helen Ramirez who was hired in March as deputy city manager, Elizabeth Walker who started in April as assistant city manager, the new Mayor Trey Mendez, City Commissioners Nurith Galonsky and John Cowen and the new executive director hires for several departments of the city.

“My role is to help shape the vision, help set the direction, help create the environment, help create the conditions, help select the right team members that have the right quality, skills and characteristics,” Bernal said. “What we call the heart set, the mindset and the skills set, so that great work can be done within our organization.”

Plans upcoming for next year include the Gladys Porter Zoo Master Plan, P3 Strategies for Retail Development, Inclusion and Broadband Development, among others.

“With all these things put together in place, the results will be there, the environment will be there, so great work can happen,” Bernal said.

Bernal said one of the best things a community member can do for the city is to be an ambassador and educate themselves about what Brownsville is doing and what it has to offer.

“One of the biggest things is being an ambassador, I think educating themselves; many times what happens is that there’s a gap in information and that’s unfortunate because the community members, many times, it is important that they understand what we do well, what’s great about where we already are and what we have to offer as a community, that’s something that we need to be able to tell and educate,” he said.

