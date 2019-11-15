Transforming people: City manager talks accomplishments, plans - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Transforming people: City manager talks accomplishments, plans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 8:30 pm

Transforming people: City manager talks accomplishments, plans By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held a City Manager’s Update event Friday at the Brownsville Events Center where more than 100 people listened to the accomplishments of the year as well as future goals for 2020.

City Manager Noel Bernal mentioned the changes that have been done since he joined the City of Brownsville in December 2018 such as developing the organizational needs inventory, the change management training, the total alignment, the new organizational structure unveiling and the new management analysts deployment.

“The brightest idea that I could come up with, before I set foot in Brownsville, I knew what I needed to do since day one because of the one thing that I know makes organizations great; and that’s the culture, the culture of an organization,” Bernal said to the audience. “I talk about that to set a context because the innovation piece and the financial piece; that’s a combined product of what happens when you have people who are thinking strategically, who are thinking long term, who are collaborating, who are getting things done and when you have an organization that is healthy and smart you get results.”

There have been changes in leadership roles in the city this year with Helen Ramirez who was hired in March as deputy city manager, Elizabeth Walker who started in April as assistant city manager, the new Mayor Trey Mendez, City Commissioners Nurith Galonsky and John Cowen and the new executive director hires for several departments of the city.

“My role is to help shape the vision, help set the direction, help create the environment, help create the conditions, help select the right team members that have the right quality, skills and characteristics,” Bernal said. “What we call the heart set, the mindset and the skills set, so that great work can be done within our organization.”

Plans upcoming for next year include the Gladys Porter Zoo Master Plan, P3 Strategies for Retail Development, Inclusion and Broadband Development, among others.

“With all these things put together in place, the results will be there, the environment will be there, so great work can happen,” Bernal said.

Bernal said one of the best things a community member can do for the city is to be an ambassador and educate themselves about what Brownsville is doing and what it has to offer.

“One of the biggest things is being an ambassador, I think educating themselves; many times what happens is that there’s a gap in information and that’s unfortunate because the community members, many times, it is important that they understand what we do well, what’s great about where we already are and what we have to offer as a community, that’s something that we need to be able to tell and educate,” he said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, November 15, 2019 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]