Trail going somewhere: TxDOT to pay lion’s share of city-county project

Dreams do come true, but sometimes they take a while.

Construction on the West Rail Trail could begin around this time next year, according to the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority, the fiscal agent on the project envisioning six-miles of hike-and-bike trail and a little under two miles of trail and road along a former Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way.

Ironically enough, it was CCRMA’s proposal over a decade ago to turn the rail corridor — which stretches from the B&M International Bridge to I-69E near the Brownsville Sports Park — into a toll road that ignited controversy and lobbying by the grass-roots group Friends of the West Rail Trail for a trail-only repurposing of the right-of-way.

The Cameron County Metropolitan Planning Organization dropped the West Parkway toll road proposal from its long-range plan in 2012, effectively killing it, though in 2015 CCRMA began exploring a non-toll version. The road-versus-trail debate continued after Union Pacific actually pulled the tracks out in 2016, at which point ownership transferred to the county.

A compromise was codified in a Memorandum of Understanding approved by the county and the city of Brownsville last April, following a 2017 resolution in which the two entities vowed to work together on matters related to redeveloping the corridor. The agreement calls for six miles of hike-and-bike trail from the B&M bridge to Ruben Torres Boulevard, and two miles of road plus a trail between Ruben Torres and Alton Gloor Boulevard.

CCRMA Executive Director Pete Sepulveda Jr. said the plan is for federal funding through the Texas Department of Transportation to pay 80 percent of the cost of project cost, about $10 million to $12 million, and the city and county to cover the rest.

“We’re going to try to tap into different funding sources,” he said. “The federal funds are Category 7 funds, but then there’s other funding that could become available. We’re working with TxDOT on that.”

Category 7 funds are designated for metropolitan mobility and rehabilitation. Utilities have already been relocated for the West Rail Trail and CCRMA is working toward securing environmental approval for the project, Sepulveda said.

“We want to have full schematics for the hike-and-bike trial by the end of March, so in the next 45 days or so,” he said. “We’ve been working very well with TxDOT. They’ve already assigned a project manager. From now on it’s going to move pretty quick.”

Sepulveda said construction of the trail-only portion will probably take six to nine months assuming the project encounters no hurdles. The trail-road segment involves a different process for funding through TxDOT, though it’s possible all eight miles could be completed around the same time, he said.

“We’ve started the process already,” Sepulveda said. “We might be able to catch up. For now we’re going to concentrate on the hike-and-bike, get that going.”

Brownsville City Commissioner Rose Gowen, a long-time trail advocate, said the city has been meeting with the county about once a month on the project and that “it looks very promising is what we’re being told.”

The city’s and county’s West Rail Trail teams have four members each, including one member of the public, she said, adding that at least one public comment session will be held to collect feedback on the CCRMA’s proposed schematics, though no date has been determined yet.

“Then that will be submitted to TxDOT as the project,” Gowen said. “Assuming that all goes well with the schematics and we don’t need to have major edits, then theoretically it could break ground in January of next year.”

West Rail Trail will be part of the Caracara Trail, a planned 428-mile network of trails connecting Brownsville and 10 other Cameron County communities. Gowen said it’s amazing that it took 10 years for the county and city to agree on how to redevelop the former rail corridor and “only one year to plan and fund it” once an agreement was reached.

“It also gives testament to the fact that both the county and the city and the people really want this project,” she said. “Times have changed and people have spoken, and I think people all over the country and even the world are speaking out about livable communities.”

Bicycle access and walkability are two hallmarks of such communities, Gowen said.

“They want places to live that are user friendly and not just designed for cars, and I think we’re seeing that even here, way down in Brownsville,” she said.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com