Tornado alert drill set for 11 a.m.

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:03 am

By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — Severe weather is on the way but this one is just a drill.

At 11 a.m. Central time Wednesday, the National Weather Service will be conducting a weather alert safety test for people with weather radios.

It’s an annual event held prior to the onset of prime tornado season.

To test your radio, in the Upper Valley tune to Channel 2 (162.425 megahertz); for the Mid-Valley, tune to Channel 1 (162.400 megahertz); for the Lower Valley, tune to Channel 7 (162.550 megahertz).

NOAA Weather Radio is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information direct from a nearby National Weather Service Office. NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts National Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day.

