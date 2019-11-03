Top 10 Principal: Hudson’s Rachel R. Ayala among nation’s best

Even though she will receive the award later this month, Rachel R. Ayala’s being chosen for the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership developed over a period of years.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently announced that Ayala will be among 10 principals to be honored with the Bell award in a ceremony Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C. It is the top award for school principals given by the U.S. Department of Education and part of the Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

Ayala took over as principal of Hudson Elementary School in 2015. This year Hudson was named a Blue Ribbon School, recognizing its transformation from a struggling school to a nationally recognized campus.

“It wasn’t something that happened immediately,” Ayala said, noting that when she got to Hudson “it was a school in decline academically. There were some challenges.” But the school’s teachers were excellent, most having worked there for many years.

First Ayala initiated a climate and culture audit, meeting with teachers at every grade level but off campus “to hear their thoughts about what needed to be changed.”

Three top priorities emerged:

>> guidance among teachers on how to improve instruction,

>> more meaningful parental involvement, and

>> consistent student discipline.

Then, before school started, she met with parents, and found out that they wanted to be more welcomed into the school and more involved.

“Those focus group meetings that I held laid the blueprint for the changes that unfolded over the last four years,” Ayala said.

“That first year there were moderate academic gains, the second a lot more motivation, and since then constant growth,” Ayala said. “Along the way we learned resilience -- one resilience, two persistence, and three faith in the students and parents,”

Ayala is in her 19th year with the Brownsville Independent School District. She started as a science teacher at Porter High School, eventually became the dean of instruction before moving to state compensatory education, eventually becoming department administrator and then moving to Hudson.

She comes from a family of educators. Both her sisters are school principals, Myrta, the oldest, at Canales Elementary, and Marisol at Manzano Middle School. She is the youngest and quickly recognizes her husband Guillermo Guajardo, who she said is extremely supportive and “never made me feel like I have to choose” between family and school.

Her mother Rachel Ayala was a longtime BISD teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. Her father Albert Ayala was a history teacher and coach at Rivera High School. He passed away 17 years ago.

“My sisters and I just grew up in education and seeing the value of hard work, leadership and just caring about children,” she said.

