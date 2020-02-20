Top flight: Wing Barn makes ‘best of Texas’ list

Wing Barn, which opened its first location in 2010 in Brownsville, has been named one of the “Top 25 Best Places for Chicken Wings in Texas” by travel website Big 7 Travel.

The food venture by business partners Bobby Saenz and Daniel Pompa started at 3025 Boca Chica Blvd. and now has seven locations around the Rio Grande Valley, including a second Brownsville location, at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd, and two in Harlingen. There are also Wing Barns in Olmito, Edinburg and McAllen, and the plan is to open two more, in San Juan and Weslaco, before the end of the year.

Big 7 ranked Wing Barn 20th among wing purveyors around the Lone Star State, mostly in large and medium-sized metropolitan areas. The accompanying review claims that the restaurant’s “dang good food” mantra is “just a very Texas and very modest way to say that they serve up some of the best bar bites in the city.”

Highlighting Wing Barn’s sauce offerings such as Cilantro Lime Rub, Orange Chipotle and the super hot Spooky Ghost Dance, Big 7 concludes that the owners “certainly don’t mess around” in the wings department. Saenz said he was pleased to hear of the Big 7 ranking, noting that wing sales represent about half the company’s business.

“Were doing good,” he said. “We’re just excited to serve. We want people to know we’re family owned and operated. We live here. We’re from the Valley. Our kids go to school here. We’re here for our community. That’s what we pride ourselves in.”

Saenz said the company has stuck with its original business model by and large since it seems to work.

“We’ve changed some menu items,” he said. “Daniel has created some new sauces. We try to change sauces every eight months or so and create new menu items, while also staying within the realm of what we do.”

Pompa attributes the restaurant’s success to “knowing your culture (and) knowing where we’re from.”

“Being from the Rio Grande Valley, we’re able to serve that South Texas flavor that people like and enjoy,” he said.

Making it from scratch helps, he said, as does the fact that chicken wings are wildly popular and only becoming more so — in South Texas and everywhere else in the United States.

“Every year we try to make it better,” Pompa said. “We see what other people are doing and get ideas from customers, employers, anything to help just be better.”

Saenz said Wing Barn’s menu caters to all ages, from kids to grandparents.

“We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary,” he said. “That’s a huge accomplish in the restaurant business, especially being family owned and operated, so we take a lot of pride in that. It’s hard to survive in the restaurant business, especially competing with some of the national brands out there, so I think we’ve sort of set ourselves apart here.”

Meanwhile, the company is eyeing expansion opportunities beyond its immediate plans for San Juan and Weslaco, Saenz said.

“We want to continue to serve the Rio Grande Valley and I think there’s a lot more room for growth in our area here,” he said. “I can see 20-plus Wing Barn locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley.”

thewingbarn.com

bigseventravel.com/2020/02/chicken-wings-in-texas

