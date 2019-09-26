Top flight: Terminal construction reaches milestone

Thursday marked a big milestone for construction of a new passenger terminal for the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, which celebrated installation of the final steel beam in a traditional “topping out” ceremony.

In keeping with an ancient custom of the building trade, a small tree was placed atop the roof of the new terminal during the event, which drew employees of general contractor SpawGlass and other firms associated with the project, as well as dozens of airport personnel, elected officials, economic development officials, airport tenants and others.

The $43.8 million, 91,000-square-foot terminal project broke ground in late 2016 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Construction remains on schedule and within budget, according to Airport Director Bryant Walker, who noted that roughly 95,000 man-hours have gone into the project so far.

He gave kudos to the contractor, architect, engineer, project manager, on-site representative and especially the construction workers for being “an essential part of making this happen.” The workers with hard hats and dozens of other attendees were seated at folding tables set up amid the structure’s towering steel skeleton, and shielded from the sun by the high roof.

“We’re looking forward to the fourth quarter 2020, and what you see here today will have air conditioning,” Walker told the crowd.

Francisco Partida, the airport’s special projects manager, gave thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation for their roles in making the new terminal possible.

“Great things are coming to Brownsville,” he said. “We should be proud of that.”

SpawGlass South Texas Division President Eric Kennedy said construction is entering a new phase that will involve enclosing the structure and getting underway on interior finishing. Such facilities are paving the way for future ventures in Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley, he said.

“The things that are coming down the pipeline behind us are very exciting,” Kennedy said.

Marisela Cortez, district office director for U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, said the terminal project is a “major investment in the future of our region.” Helping the airport find money for the project was a top priority for Vela when he was elected to Congress in 2012, and $24 million in federal funds were secured largely through his efforts, she said.

Walker said replacing the old terminal, which will be demolished after the new building is finished, has long since become a necessity, in part because it makes attracting new airline service difficult if not impossible.

“In the current terminal that we’re using, our gate area is not sufficient to hold the type of aircraft that low-cost carriers fly,” he said. “Frankly the 737, the A320, those aircraft, they hold about 185 people. Our gate area only holds 168. So just from the fire code, we can’t even operate one of those aircraft at a time, let alone operate the two gates that we have in the current terminal.”

The new terminal will have an expanded gate area able to accommodate full passenger loads for four such aircraft, Walker said. Likewise, the terminal’s Federal Inspection Station will be able to handle the same volume of passengers, he said.

“In addition to that it’s a compliance issue, because the current terminal is out of compliance with some of the more modern safety regulations that came online after it was built,” Walker said. “By building this (new) one, we come into compliance with all those safety requirements.”

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez, taking his turn at the podium, thanked everyone involved, including his predecessor, former mayor Tony Martinez.

“Aviation and the airport have a special meaning for my family,” Mendez said. “My grandfather worked at Pan American airlines a long time ago. ... And then my dad worked for Braniff. I don’t know if anybody remembers Braniff here. ... We’ve heard for a long time how we needed a new (terminal), and I’m excited to be part of this process and see it coming to fruition.”

The facility will give Brownsville a new level of credibility in the Valley and with the airline industry, he said, encouraging those in the crowd to “think toward the future.”

“Think about what Brownsville’s going to be and where we’re going to be in several years,” Mendez said. “This is part of that equation and part of Brownsville being the best city (in the Valley), and it already is the largest city in the Valley. We’ve just got to start acting like it.”

