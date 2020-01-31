Time for a change: Brownsville housing nonprofit has a new name

The name has changed but the initials haven’t, and the new logo is actually the old logo.

The Community Development Corporation of Brownsville is now officially “Come Dream. Come Build,” the change reflecting the organization’s expanded mission since it was founded in 1974. As part of the rebranding, CDCB brought back its logo from the early days.

CDCB Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett said the name was changed for a couple of reasons, mainly because “our name wasn’t really reflective of what we do now, and so being able to have what we do in our name was important to us.”

The nonprofit was started by Father Armand Mathew, who died in 2013. Its first order of business was to replace 1,800 outhouses inside the city limits with bathrooms and indoor plumbing.

“Father Mathew used to say, ‘People are in more need of a safe place to live than they are my Mass schedule,’ “ Mitchell-Bennett said.

In the decades since, CDCB has built more than 8,000 affordable homes and lent or granted more than $400 million. CDCB was one of the first affordable housing providers to combine public and private funds to create an affordable mortgage product, Mitchell-Bennett said.

The new name also reflects an organization that has long since surpassed its original mission of providing affordable housing, he said. CDCB runs a school, for instance, YouthBuild, which helps young adults attain their academic and career goals through education, construction training, leadership development and community service.

“We want those students to come and dream about their future and build their future,” Mitchell-Bennett said.

The same goes for the clients CDCB helps achieve financial security, he said.

The other reason for the name change is because “we’re not bound by Brownsville anymore,” Mitchell-Bennett said.

“We’re doing a project right now in Santa Rosa, 50 units of rental housing,” he said. “When you walk into a city commission meeting in Santa Rosa, they want to know why Brownsville is here. For us it’s a way to say we are part of this community, both Brownsville and the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

In fact, CDCB is expanding beyond the Valley and is set to open an office in Corpus Christi in mid-February, Mitchell-Bennett said.

“We’re trying to do what we do in locations where really nobody is doing it,” he said. “Nobody’s working in Santa Rosa, Raymondville. Corpus Christi actually doesn’t have an affordable housing provider. They have a great nonprofit that does homebuyer education, but they don’t develop homes. We’re going to try to supplement that education by building houses. We’ve already built two in Corpus Christi.”

Affordable housing is becoming more of an issue nationally and is affecting middle-income as well as low-income people, Mitchell-Bennett said. In Brownsville, residents on average spend 50 percent of their income on housing, he said, adding that the shortage of affordable housing has always been an issue in Brownsville and the Valley.

“It’s just that, culturally, we’re not going to let our families stay on the street,” Mitchell-Bennett said. “We’re able to hide the fact that a good percentage of our population is doubling and tripling up in houses.”

This kind of overcrowding has negatively impacts things like health, work and educational attainment, he said.

“We believe housing is a right,” Mitchell-Bennett said. “We believe education is a right. We’ve got good plans for the years to come. We’re excited about the new name, the new look, but the same commitment to our community.”

Come Dream. Come Build is located at 901 E. Levee St.

