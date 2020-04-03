Tiger among animals officials find in search of Valley home - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Tiger among animals officials find in search of Valley home

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 3, 2020 4:14 pm

Tiger among animals officials find in search of Valley home

MERCEDES (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a Valley residence while executing a search warrant last week.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation.

He said the narcotics investigation is ongoing but there were no arrests or charges related to the search warrant.

Parks said that going in they had information that there were exotic animals at the residence, so they brought along game wardens.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement that game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer because they were being held illegally without permits and their origin was unknown. The statement said it wouldn't have been safe to reintroduce them into the native population.

Parks said the other animals were taken to the Austin Zoo for medical evaluation and rehabilitation if needed.

Posted in on Friday, April 3, 2020 4:14 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]