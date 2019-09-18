Thousands expected at local job fair today

More than 1,200 high school students from across the Rio Grande Valley are expected to attend the 17th Annual Education & Career Expo this morning in Brownsville.

The expo will be from 9 a.m. to noon today inside the Texas Southmost College’s ITEC Center, at 301 Mexico Blvd.

Texas Southmost College, RGV Lead and the Education & Career Expo Leadership Committee are hosting the event, according to a press release from the college.

This is the third consecutive year the expo will be held in Brownsville. Prior to 2017, the expo was held in Harlingen.

“ The expo provides opportunities for high school students to visit with representatives from colleges and universities that offer programs designed to help students prepare for careers in local business and explore career opportunities by interacting with exhibitors from local, regional and state businesses, organizations and agencies,” states a TSC press release.

According to TSC, this year’s expo will feature more than 80 exhibitors from institutions of higher education, businesses, organizations and trainin